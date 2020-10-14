Done Deal: Defender re-joins his former club after his Liverpool contract expired this summer

The emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold means that no other right back is getting a look in at Liverpool just now, but it’s easy to forget how important Nathaniel Clyne was in his first two years at Anfield.

He barely missed a game in those first two seasons and he also started to force his way into the England set up, but a series of injury issues kept him on the side-lines and he never found his way back into the team.

A loan spell at Bournemouth looked promising and he came back to Anfield looking to play his way back into the side, but injuries kept him out again and he didn’t manage to make a single appearance.

Money is tight for every club just now so there wasn’t a lot of suitors lining up to take a chance on someone so injury prone, but he’s been training with Crystal Palace and he’s clearly done enough to earn a deal:

Crystal Palace have signed former Liverpool full back Nathaniel Clyne on a short term deal — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 14, 2020

He started his career at Palace and enjoyed some successful years there, but they were a Championship side back then so he’s never played for his boyhood club in the top flight.

The main thing for him is getting fit and trying to earn a chance in Roy Hodgson’s team, but it would be good to see him getting back to his best with a regular run of games.