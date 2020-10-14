Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to dismiss claims that the ‘Project Big Picture’ organisers have threatened a breakaway league if their plans are not sufficiently backed.

Sky News reported that the organisers of the plans, who they report to be Manchester United and Liverpool, are prepared to threaten the FA with a break away from the Premier League if their proposals do not get the backing they require to pass.

However, Lineker has taken to Twitter to claim that that is categorically untrue.

Whatever your views of project big picture, I’m reliably informed that this is complete and utter nonsense. https://t.co/Wb23iXO2NQ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 14, 2020

What the truth is in this instance is anyone’s guess, but there’d be few who would argue against there being an ulterior motive for Man United and Liverpool. You do get the feeling that it’s fuelled by greed for power, rather than genuine intention to save the EFL.

It’s likely we have not heard the last of Project Big Picture, or United and Liverpool’s plans to shake up the English game, but one thing is for sure, and that’s that fans would not be fond of a full-scale shake up of the league that we love the most.