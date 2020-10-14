Leeds make a decision on £35m rated duo ahead of Friday’s domestic deadline

There’s no doubt that Leeds have had an impressive start to the season, but the key to establishing yourself as a top flight side is to keep developing and adding quality players when you can.

They’ve already had a big summer of spending and the squad looks to be in good shape, but there were some hopes that at least one more new face could arrive before Friday’s domestic deadline.

The Mirror have indicated that Leeds were hoping to move for Todd Cantwell of Norwich City and Derby County’s Louie Sibley, but it looks like they’ll be too expensive.

Cantwell has actually been dropped by Norwich at times this season and the report states that’s due to concerns over his attitude, while his touted price tag of £20m is too much for Leeds at this point.

Similarly they don’t want to match the £15m asking price that Derby have placed on Sibley, so it appears that there won’t be any late action in the transfer market after all.

That could possibly change if either player kicks off and tries to force a move, but it looks very unlikely.