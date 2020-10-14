Across his career, Lionel Messi has played with some of the best football players of the modern era, both for club and country.

However, you can likely count on the fingers of one hand the amount of people that the Argentinian has roomed with on away trips.

Luis Suarez or Neymar would be two that spring to mind for Barcelona, with Sergio Aguero the only room-mate when on Argentina duty.

Messi has known the Man City marksman since they were both in their late teens, then tearing it up for the Argentinian U20 side, and in those 15 years or so, it’s fair to assume there are some stories to tell.

Aguero has lifted the lid on exactly what it’s like to be up close and personal with the player that many consider is the best ever.

“He always complains, we are like an old married couple,” he told the Santo Sabado programme, cited by Goal.com.

“I always fall asleep with the TV on and when I wake up the next morning he is always complaining to me.

“He arrives at the hotel and is instantly taking a shower while I’m just sitting talking on my mobile phone. Then he will remind me that we need to go down to dinner and we do not have time.”

Aguero’s words give a real insight into how his team-mate’s mind works.

To hear about Messi’s clear attention to detail and adhering to a certain regimen is fascinating.

Such behavioural patterns can be seen on the pitch too where he’s always complaining and also expects things to be done in a certain way.