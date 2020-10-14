Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has once again hinted that he’d love to play with Philippe Coutinho again after singing his praises following their link up in the Brazilian national team.

The pair used to be team-mates at Anfield, but Coutinho left the Reds for Barcelona in January 2018, with his career going downhill slightly since then as he’s struggled to settle and replicate his best form.

Coutinho was a top performer for Liverpool during his time in the Premier League, but he just hasn’t done it in a Barcelona shirt, and was farmed out on loan to Bayern Munich last season, where he was also pretty underwhelming.

Now back at Barca, Coutinho seems to be improving slightly, and it’s clear Firmino is still a huge fan of his former team-mate.

Speaking to FIFA.com, the 29-year-old said: “He’s phenomenal. You simply can’t say that he’s not a magician. He has magical powers. He produces plays that don’t exist, that you couldn’t make up.

“You always have to watch replays of his plays to understand what he’s done. He’s an unbelievable player. It was a pleasure to play with him at Liverpool, and it’s a pleasure to play with him for the Seleção.

“I’m a huge fan of his. He’s one of the very best players in the world.”

Firmino couldn’t make his admiration of Coutinho any clearer, and this follows him also seeming to give his seal of approval to a possible return for the player during the summer.

As we reported at the time, Firmino was spotted liking a social media post claiming Coutinho wanted to rejoin LFC.

We’re not sure most Liverpool fans would want him back now, but it will be interesting to keep an eye on this one in the months ahead.