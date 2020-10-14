Menu

Confusion over Liverpool midfielder as second COVID-19 test returns different result

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita reportedly tested positive for coronavirus at the end of last week – but there’s now suggestion it may have been a false positive.

With new-signing Thiago, as well as Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri previously testing positive for COVID-19, Liverpool fans will have been concerned when it emerged that Keita had been added to the list.

With the midfielder forced to self-isolate in wake of the news, it looked as though he would be deemed unavailable for Liverpool’s Merseyside Derby clash with Everton at the weekend.

However, reports from his home nation now suggest that Keita has tested negative, suggesting that his original test could have been a false positive and he may well be declared available. See the below from Amadou Makadji.

Liverpool will take no risks with Keita, and it seems likely he will be tested again to ensure his involvement against the Toffees would be safe (and legal).

But – it’s good news for the Reds and Jurgen Klopp if he is now able to play. Their squad has been disrupted enough by positive tests. They’ll be hoping that the end is in sight.

