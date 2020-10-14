Video: Thiago Alcantara shows off impressive tekkers as he returns to Liverpool training

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is back after being sidelined by COVID-19 and looks as sharp as ever.

Watch below as the Spain international shows his superb technique by effortlessly controlling a long ball towards him before firing it back where it came from…

Admiring that @Thiago6 touch and technique ?@JamesMilner is all of us ? pic.twitter.com/9w7jt9tvkZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 14, 2020

We’ve seen this kind of quality from Alcantara before, and Liverpool fans will be eager to see more of it on show at Anfield now that he’s well again.

The summer signing from Bayern Munich showed how good he could be in a memorable debut in LFC’s win over Chelsea, and he’s sure to be a hugely important player once he fully settles and plays week in, week out.