Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn is attracting interest from two League One sides, according to Goal.

Woodburn was on-loan at Oxford United last season, making 16 appearances in total and scoring one goal.

A broken bone in his foot derailed his season, meaning he didn’t get the full benefit of receiving first-team minutes out on loan. As a result, a second loan this time around seems unlikely.

As per Goal, both Charlton Athletic and Hull City are interested in taking the 20-year-old on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

Woodburn made nine appearances under Jurgen Klopp in the 2016/17 campaign, suggesting that the German was fond of the Liverpool academy graduate.

However, his opportunities in the first-team have since been limited. If he does go out on loan, whether it be to Charlton, Hull or someone else, he needs to grab his chance with both hands.

The sooner the better for Woodburn in terms of finding a new club and getting back on a football pitch. Let’s see what happens with this one.