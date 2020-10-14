Luis Enrique defends under-fire Man United goalkeeper after costly mistake for Spain

Spain manager Luis Enrique has defended goalkeeper David De Gea after his mistake cost his country against Ukraine last night, report Goal.

De Gea was caught out after a horrendous piece of positioning in what was the latest in a string of mistakes from the Manchester United goalkeeper, which has ran on for the best part of 18 months.

He’s had his starting spot for Spain threatened by Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga, with Dean Henderson breathing down his neck at Old Trafford, but his international manager. Luis Enrique, is reluctant to blame him.

Enrique is quoted by Goal saying:

“You can always do more, but blaming De Gea is already a bad habit. If David is blamed for a game like this, switch it off and we’ll leave.”

“If you attack in a continuous way, you know there are transitions. If a team defends and keeps it at 0-0, they grow, and in one action they’ve caught us. We have to congratulate them.”

The former Barcelona coach appears to be reluctant to place the blame on any individual, and rather see the whole team take responsibility, but you have to feel deep down he’ll be frustrated with De Gea.

When you know that your opposing goalkeeper has a mistake in him, you grow in confidence, you’re more inclined to test him. That’s what every team that faces Man United or Spain will be thinking right now.

If De Gea doesn’t get his act together, he could find himself falling down the pecking order for club and country.