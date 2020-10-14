Major clear out at Liverpool as five players expected to leave on loan this week

In theory an extended deadline gives you much more time to do the work and everything should be completed early, but the majority of us will always leave it as late as possible.

That’s also been the situation with the transfer window this summer as it was open for longer, but most deals were left until the final days.

It’s likely that the current uncertainty in football has led to that, with many clubs looking to stockpile players until they can see how things might pan out.

A lot of Premier League sides still have bloated squads so it makes sense to loan some of those players out for now, but the domestic deadline hits this Friday so they will need to get a move on.

A report from The Mirror has indicated that Liverpool are expected to take advantage of that as they try to trim their squad, and as many as five players could be on the move.

Harry Wilson will probably be the biggest name as the report confirms that he had a lot of Premier League interest this summer, but Liverpool couldn’t agree a permanent deal with anyone so he’s still there.

That means a loan move to the Championship looks likely, and they also confirm that his international teammate Ben Woodburn could join him in making a temporary switch, but he could be looking at League One level clubs.

The other three are Liam Millar, Herbie Kane and Nat Phillips who have all had impressive loan spells recently, but they aren’t anywhere near the first team so this makes sense for them too.

There isn’t long to go and some of them are on international duty so that could complicate things, but it does look like all five are set for a loan move in the next few days.