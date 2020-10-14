Manchester United ace Scott McTominay has told TV 2 that the ‘whole club’ is ‘behind’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite the embarrassing 6-1 defeat to rivals Spurs before the international break.

The defeat to Spurs, which also came at the hands of Solskjaer’s predecessor at United – Jose Mourinho, is the real sticking point after a shaky start to the season from the side.

United lost their opening Premier League encounter to Crystal Palace, whilst also struggling in the tie against Brighton, coming away with the three points thanks to a penalty after the final whistle.

Here’s what the ace had to say on Solskjaer’s position as boss, which has been under scrutiny:

“The whole club is behind him. We believe in every word he says, and it’s not just him. We trust every word from Mike Phelan, Kieran McKenna, Michael Carrick, the entire support staff.”

McTominay also detailed the ‘fantastic’ relationship that he has with the Norwegian:

“Fantastic. You see it in the way he has developed me and given me playing time and how I have played. That is a lot of his profit.”

There’s of course a real need for United to make a statement when they return to action against Newcastle, just days before their Champions League opener against Paris Saint-Germain.

But, Solskjaer’s task could be made incredibly difficult as Bruno Fernandes could face self-isolation after Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19.

To make matters worse, the former United great was also pictured in the UEFA Nations League tie against France in close contact with Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

Martial will serve a domestic three-game ban after his red card for violent conduct against Spurs – so he’s already sidelined. New recruit Edinson Cavani can’t take his place against Newcastle either, as the Uruguayan striker still needs to complete a period of quarantine after coming to England.