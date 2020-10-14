The problems at Manchester United are manifold, and they don’t appear to be confined to the pitch either.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be one or two more results away from potentially getting the sack, so his focus is likely to remain exclusively with on-pitch matters.

However, one of his playing staff has a grievance that needs to be attended to sooner rather than later.

According to The Sun, third-choice goalkeeper, Sergio Romero, wants to have his contract terminated and leave the club as soon as possible.

His ire at being behind David de Gea and Dean Henderson will surely only have been exacerbated by United turning down a deal to take the custodian to Everton during the last window.

The 33-year-old is due a pay-off of around £1.5m but it’s understood that the Argentinian will forego that amount if the Red Devils let him go.

If not, Solskjaer will have one unhappy player in his ranks for the next few months, and that doesn’t help anyone.