Reliable Portuguese journalist Goncalo Lopes has appeared to confirm a developing story surrounding Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes losing faith in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils boss could really do without this right now, with his team struggling at the start of the season following humiliating 3-1 and 6-1 home defeats to Crystal Palace and Tottenham, respectively.

Solskjaer looked a gamble when Man Utd hired him to replace Jose Mourinho, with the Norwegian lacking experience of coaching at this high level.

Despite some good moments in charge of United, it seems he’s now losing his big-name players, if this is anything to go by…

"Fernandes loses faith in Solskjaer". True https://t.co/mpaP3i7N0S — Gonçalo Lopes (@_GoncaloLopes) October 14, 2020

Fernandes is a key part of this United team and keeping him happy will surely be vital to helping this side move forward.

The Portugal international has been a big hit at Old Trafford since his January move from Sporting Lisbon, and it remains to be seen how long Solskjaer can realistically survive if players of this calibre don’t trust him.