“I really love the way he plays the game” – Edinson Cavani pays big compliment to fellow Man Utd new-boy

Edinson Cavani has heaped praise onto Manchester United’s other Uruguayan signing this summer, Facundo Pellistri.

The exciting young winger was a more low-key arrival at Old Trafford late on in the transfer window, but he looks a huge prospect and it’s clear Cavani thinks very highly of him.

The pair are yet to play for Man Utd since making the move to England, but Cavani seems to think his fellow countryman could be a superb purchase for the club.

Speaking to the club’s official site, Cavani gave glowing praise to Pellistri, saying: “Pellistri is a young lad and I really love the way he plays the game.

“He’s the typical South American footballer who has that mischievous nature to his game, and the way he lives his football is a bit like, as we say in Uruguay, being on el campito, as we call it, a makeshift pitch where you have a kickabout for fun with your mates or whoever.

“He’s a youngster who has a lot to learn but who has a lot to offer too.

“He’s already shown what he can do at Penarol, in the games where he’s featured. I’ve liked him from the moment he made his first-team debut at Penarol, I liked him a lot.

“He’s coming here to the club, without a doubt determined to learn and mature as a player, but also to make a good contribution here himself.”

United have a proud history of bringing through young players, so they’ll hope Pellistri can be the latest to shine at youth level before getting opportunities in the first-team at some point in the near future.

For now, however, Cavani is likely to be the name they see more of this season, but it’s quite a compliment for Pellistri that this proven world class forward seems to know a lot about him and rate him so highly.