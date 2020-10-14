Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly threatening to form a breakaway league as they bid to push through their plans for Project Big Picture.

These two clubs have been the driving force behind the plans, and Sky News now claims they’re looking to persuade clubs to vote for their changes by threatening to separate the big six from the rest of the league if they don’t.

The report suggests the big six clubs would form their own league, in what sounds like another hugely worrying potential development to the English game.

Project Big Picture is itself a huge power-grab by the elite as it takes away a huge amount of voting power from the rest of the country on key decisions.

For the moment, the rules dictate that 14 of the 20 Premier League clubs need to vote through the suggested changes in order for Project Big Picture to take place.

It’s certainly sad to see that United and Liverpool could threaten to throw their toys out of the pram in such dramatic fashion if they don’t get what they want.