According to the Sun, Manchester United are set to put summer signing Donny van de Beek on a strength training programme.

The Sun report that whilst United’s are in awe of the midfielder’s ‘core fitness’ and see Van de Beek as one of the ‘best trainers’ at the club, they want the star to be more conditioned to the Premier League.

The English top-flight maintains its reputation as one of the most physical leagues in the world so this plan isn’t really surprising.

It’s reported that the Red Devils would like Van de Beek to add muscle over the next few months, with it added that Bruno Fernandes was put on a similar plan when he joined in January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side signed Van de Beek for an initial fee of £35m from Ajax, with the deal also including a further £5m in potential add-ons, as per BBC Sport.

The Dutch international scored on his Premier League debut in the defeat against Crystal Palace, but has not started any of the Red Devils’ three top-flight games so far this season.

Van de Beek, who also won the corner leading to Bruno Fernandes’ match-winning penalty against Brighton, has started in the side’s two Carabao Cup ties though.

The Dutchman showed his attacking ability with a brilliant assist in the cup tie against the Seagulls and was also solid against Luton Town.

Perhaps Van de Beek will have the chance to feature from the get-go against Newcastle, as United may be without Bruno Fernandes after Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19 – with the former Old Trafford great also coming into close contact with Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial during the France tie.