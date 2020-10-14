Mario Balotelli announces he’ll seal transfer to new club “in a few weeks”

Mario Balotelli has announced he expects to sign for a new club in a few weeks, during a chat with his brother Enock during the Italian version of the reality TV show Big Brother.

The 30-year-old is currently a free agent, having left Brescia at the end of last season following their relegation from Serie A to Serie B.

Asked what was next for him, Balotelli replied, as quoted by Goal: “I still don’t play, in a few weeks I’ll sign, don’t worry.”

It’s fair to say Balotelli’s career has not panned out as many would have expected, and it’s a shame to see such a talented forward seemingly struggling to find a team at this stage.

The Italy international looked at one point like he could have been a world class attacker, having shone at Manchester City as a youngster before also impressing at AC Milan.

It all went wrong for Balotelli with his 2014 move to Liverpool, however, and he’s never really recovered since then.

One imagines he won’t be heading for a big club now, but it might be nice to see him in the Premier League again if any club in the bottom half of the table fancies gambling on him – probably wishful thinking!