‘I love watching him’ – England international discusses connection with ‘brilliant’ Jack Grealish

During an interview with Sky Sports, Mason Mount discussed the connection he has with England international teammate Jack Grealish.

Mount and Grealish are both relatively new faces in the England setup, but you get the feeling that the both of them will be prominent figures in the squad over the next couple of international tournaments, and beyond.

Their performances for their respective clubs, Chelsea and Aston Villa, earned them recognition by Gareth Southgate. They both look sure to be involved in The Three Lions’ European Championship campaign next summer.

Ahead of tonight’s friendly match with Denmark, Mount has revealed to Sky Sports just how highly he thinks of Grealish – and how the pair’s relationship could benefit England on the field:

“I love watching him [Grealish] play as well. He’s brilliant to be around. Obviously we all know what he can do, what a brilliant player he is.”

“I get on very well with Jack. He’s a brilliant player and, yes, we always want to play together. We have such a strong group with loads of top, top players. You always want to play with the best and when you come away with England you’re doing that.

“It means so much to come away and play with the likes of Jack and the top, top players in the group.”

“You’re learning all the time. Sometimes when you come away you don’t really know what kind of moves they make on the ball. You have to kind of learn about the players while you’re away training. You don’t get much time, but when you’re playing the games you kind of have that connection and I think me and Jack do definitely have that.”

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will likely hope that Mount is given the night off after playing 88 minutes against Belgium, but it’s likely Grealish will feature, having been an unused substitute during the 2-1 win.

Southgate has a plethora of attacking talent available to him. His focus will surely be on maximising it to make England as much as a threat as possible for next summer’s tournament.