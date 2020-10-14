Medical tomorrow: West Ham look set to sign star for £30m as he returns from international duty

It was widely expected that the closing of the domestic transfer window would merely be the biggest sides emptying their U23 squads by sending a lot of players out on loan.

While that might make up the majority of the business before the window closes on Friday, it looks like we might still see some money being spent.

Said Benrahma was outstanding for Brentford last year and certainly looks well equipped for the Premier League, and The BBC have confirmed that he’s on the verge of signing for West Ham.

He was on international duty with Algeria so that held things up, but he’s now expected to have his medical tomorrow ahead of the move being completed.

The fee is expected to be £25m with a further £5m in add-ons, so at least it looks like Brentford will get a sizeable fee for their star man.

There will be immediate comparisons with Dimitri Payet due to his ability to cause havoc in the final third and he could go on to be a talisman for West Ham, but he’ll also need time to settle.

There’s no sign of any other serious interest just now so it sounds like things could be confirmed tomorrow evening if it all goes well.