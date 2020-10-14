Meeting planned: Club want to sign Man United loanee on a permanent basis already despite not playing a game

It was clear that Diogo Dalot still needed to develop if he wanted to become a regular starter at Man United, but there was a lot to like about his game.

He looked solid in defence and he actually had the desire to try and keep things tight at the back, while he was impressive when he drove forward with the ball and he genuinely caused some problems in attack.

His versatility is also useful, so there has to be something more behind the scenes that stopped him getting a proper chance at Old Trafford.

He’s gone on loan to AC Milan this season and it should be the ideal chance for him to impress, but it actually looks like he’s made a massive impact already.

He hasn’t actually played a game for this new team yet, but Portuguese outlet O Jogo have indicated that he’s earned so much praise from his new coach and they already want to make the deal permanent.

They’ve planned a meeting with United to try and get things sorted, and it could prove to be a masterstroke if they can get him signed up before he impresses and drives that price tag up.

If there was no option to buy included in that loan deal then it suggests that United do have long term plans for him, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.