Although he hasn’t even kicked a ball for his new club yet, one Man United summer signing already has his sights on his next destination.

At a time when everyone should be pulling together as one, particularly after the start that the Red Devils have had this season, it’s not really the right time to be talking about what’s next in your career.

However, that’s exactly what Edinson Cavani has been thinking about.

The Uruguayan clearly feels he has another big move left in him after his two-year contract at Old Trafford expires, and he made no secret of where he would like to end up.

Contact from Boca Juniors’ Juan Roman Riquelme seemed to do the trick.

“Roman wrote to me with great respect, he wanted to know how I was in this situation, with a very particular salary and we had a very respectful talk,” he said to ESPN, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“Boca is a giant of the world, any footballer would like to play there.

“There have been several Uruguayans that have played there. Following the history of our football arouses curiosity a bit.

“There are some secrets from the conversation with Roman, you have to ask him if he wants to tell them. We will see what happens in the future.

“It would be very nice to be able to play at Boca one day.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can only hope that the marksman is fully focused at what he does at United in the meantime.

The Norwegian’s job would appear to be hanging by a thread, and the goals that Cavani scores could arguably keep Solskjaer in employment.