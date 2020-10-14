Video: Neymar breaks Ronaldo record with hat-trick for Brazil vs Peru

Neymar has moved ahead of the legendary Ronaldo in Brazil’s goal-scoring charts with a hat-trick against Peru.

See below for highlights as Neymar inspired his country to a 4-2 victory, which now puts him on 64 goals in total for the Brazilian national team…

This means he now moves into second place on Brazil’s all-time scoring charts, and he’s now only 13 goals behind Pele as his nation’s top scorer.

Surely it won’t be too long now before Neymar makes history and climbs up into first place, but for now breaking Ronaldo’s scoring record is also some achievement…