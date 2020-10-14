Menu

(Photo) Neymar sends classy message to Ronaldo after overtaking him in Brazil goal rankings

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Neymar has paid tribute to Brazil legend Ronaldo with a classy message to him on his Instagram page.

See below as the Paris Saint-Germain superstar posts an image of Ronaldo with a caption talking up his big respect for the former striker…

MORE: Opinion: No one likes Neymar, he doesn’t care

More Stories / Video
Video: – ‘He’s played one game’ – Pundit gives Jack Grealish a reality check over England aspirations
Video: Chelsea ace gets away with nasty elbow in Germany vs Switzerland clash
Video: Man United star David de Gea punished for being way out of position as Ukraine score against Spain

Ronaldo was one of the finest players of his generation and perhaps of all time, but Neymar’s hat-trick for Brazil against Peru last night saw him move ahead of him in the country’s all-time scoring charts.

Neymar is now on 64 international goals, with only Pele ahead of him as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer.

More Stories Neymar Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.