(Photo) Neymar sends classy message to Ronaldo after overtaking him in Brazil goal rankings

Neymar has paid tribute to Brazil legend Ronaldo with a classy message to him on his Instagram page.

See below as the Paris Saint-Germain superstar posts an image of Ronaldo with a caption talking up his big respect for the former striker…

Ronaldo was one of the finest players of his generation and perhaps of all time, but Neymar’s hat-trick for Brazil against Peru last night saw him move ahead of him in the country’s all-time scoring charts.

Neymar is now on 64 international goals, with only Pele ahead of him as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer.