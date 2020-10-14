Partey’s dad on what Thomas needs to avoid to evade being a ‘flop’ at Arsenal

In a brilliant interview with Ghanaian outlet My Joy Online, Thomas Partey’s father, Jacob, has hilariously admitted that he’s told his son to steer clear of the ‘ladies’ to avoid being a flop at Arsenal.

As per the Independent, Arsenal’s ownership approved the move to trigger the midfielder’s £45m (€50m) release clause at Atletico Madrid after a personal request from Mikel Arteta.

Jacob added that Thomas has to ‘keep training seriously and not lose focus’ after the big-money move, with senior also adding that the midfielder was ‘very receptive’ of his advice.

Here’s what Jacob told Thomas as soon as the transfer was sealed:

“I think I prayed before. I went to a coaching course so I have been reading the sports books and highlights and also other history about sports men and women,”

“So I told him this thing is an opportunity that has come to pass some years back.”

“What I [noticed] was that he was willing to play where there is Champions League [football] but [I suggested to him that] can’t he be where there is no Champions League and help them get into the Champions League?”

“My advice to him was irrespective of the big move, he has to keep training seriously and not lose focus. Not chase ladies so he doesn’t flop! And he was very receptive of that.”

Partey is the exact kind of box-to-box midfielder that Arsenal have been crying out for, the 27-year-old is superb on the defensive side of the ball, a comfortable passer and an excellent dribbler.

With Arteta deploying only two midfielders as part of the 3-4-3 formation he calls on, Partey is the ideal type of option that can offer Arsenal some creativity and drive from the middle of the park.