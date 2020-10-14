Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Villarreal defender Pau Torres as one potential option to strengthen at the back.

The Red Devils failed to bring in a new central defender this summer in what increasingly looks like a big mistake by the club, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof not looking good enough at the moment.

Torres is one name mentioned as a Man Utd target in a report by ESPN, who also claim Sevilla starlet Jules Kounde is a player they’re looking at.

Torres is a slightly more proven player, however, and has been linked with big teams in the past, with the Daily Mail claiming Chelsea were in for the Spain international during the summer.

The Mail add that Torres has a £45million buy-out clause, which could be a bargain if the 23-year-old continues to develop as he has.

United had an underwhelming transfer window in the end, with many of their weaknesses left unaddressed, and defence will be a particular concern.

Fans will hope their club can get it together a little better by the time the window opens up again in January.