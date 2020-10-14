Photo: Promising Liverpool midfielder confirms he’s signed a new long term contract

Signing a long term professional deal is an amazing achievement for any kid in football, but you could also argue that the hardest part of their career is yet to come.

We’ve seen how difficult it can be for anyone to make the leap from the youth teams to the senior squad at any big club, but the current financial situation might reduce some of the activity in the transfer market.

That offers a bit more hope that some of the kids might get a chance to play, and Liverpool midfielder Tom Hill will be hopeful that’s the case for him:

Proud moment for me and my family to sign a new long term contract @LFC hard work continues and can’t wait to be back out there playing with the boys?#LFC pic.twitter.com/O48dYtvbMm — Tom Hill (@tom13hill) October 14, 2020

Liverpool’s website touts him as a promising right sided midfielder who can also fill in at full back so that should boost his chances of getting a chance, so it will be interesting to follow his development from here.