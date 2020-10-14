Premier League star set to sign new six year contract just days after Man United were tipped to make a move

It’s always a good idea to get your best players tied down to a long term deal, especially if the murmurings of interest from the bigger clubs start to get louder.

Man United’s desperate search for a new winger looks set to rumble into January and potentially next summer, so it’s the perfect excuse for any agents to leverage that possible interest into a new deal for their clients.

United have also been linked with almost every forward player in Europe in the past few weeks so obviously most of the rumours will be false, but Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin would be an interesting prospect.

READ MORE: Man United star begs to leave the club and have contract terminated

He’s always shown incredible pace and ability and he would occasionally take over a game on his own, but he’s started to add consistency to his performances and it won’t be a surprise if the big clubs start circling.

Newcastle legend Malcolm Macdonald even said as much in his column with The Chronicle where he openly wondered if Man United would make a move for the Frenchman soon – and a good performance against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men this weekend could make that even more likely.

A club like Newcastle will always fear their best players leaving once they start to excel, so there is some good news in a report from The Daily Mail which indicates Saint-Maximin is close to agreeing a new six year deal to stay at the club.

They confirm that the new deal will give him a better pay packet so that should keep him happy, but there’s no mention of a release clause and a potential amount, so that will always be the worry here.

Agents know when a player is on the verge of stardom so they will insist that some kind of clause is included to help a player leave if a big offer comes in.

From a Newcastle point of view you probably want that clause to only be available to future Champions League sides, as that should exclude Man United for a few years until they can sort themselves out.