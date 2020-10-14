Real Madrid are sitting pretty at the top of La Liga and their Santiago Bernabeu ground is getting a much-needed overhaul.

To the outside world, all is well for the reigning Spanish champions.

However, behind the scenes, there is one particular piece of business that has president, Florentino Perez, more than a little nervous.

According to Mundo Deportivo, captain and talisman, Sergio Ramos, is yet to sign a contract extension with the club, and they appear to be poles apart in terms of what each wants from any new deal.

Ramos’ current contract ends in June 2021 and he has asked for a further two years in order to see him through to retirement.

Mundo Deportivo believe that Real are only prepared to offer him another 12 months given his advancing years, though there is a general consensus from both parties that the relationship should continue beyond next summer.

There’s also the financial aspects to consider.

The coronavirus pandemic has wrought havoc across the football world and Real Madrid certainly haven’t been immune to its effects.

To that end, any deal needs to be heavily slanted in Real’s favour, and there’ll be a certain amount of unhappiness in the corridors of power at the Santiago Bernabeu if Ramos doesn’t eventually bend to their will.