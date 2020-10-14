According to Spanish publication Sport, Real Madrid are only willing to offer Luke Modric a one-year contract extension, with the midfielder’s current deal expiring next summer.

Sport report that Modric’s desire is to remain with the La Liga champions, with Los Blancos following the same stance after the Croatian publicly expressed his desire to stay with the club.

It’s added that only a one-year deal will be on the table, as this is Madrid’s strict policy when it comes to players over the age of 35 years old.

It remains to be seen whether such terms will appeal to Modric, but his recent comments suggest he’s happy to stay for as long as he is an important player in Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Modric joined Madrid from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012, with the maestro going on to make 347 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 22 times and providing 55 assists.

The 35-year-old still remains a key part of Zidane’s team, appearing in all four of the side’s La Liga encounters to date – starting in all but one of them.

Modric is still turning out for Croatia as well, the star captained his homeland and played the entire 90 minutes against Sweden, with the midfielder winning his 130th cap against France this evening.