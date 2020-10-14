Barcelona new-boy ‘can’t wait’ to be training with this player

Barcelona summer signing Sergino Dest has revealed what an honour it is to be playing alongside Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp.

19-year-old Dest had an impressive debut season in professional football with Ajax last season. So impressive, in fact, that European heavyweights Barcelona made their move to sign him following the departure of Nelson Semedo.

Dest made his debut for the Catalan giants ten days ago against Sevilla, sharing the field with arguably the greatest player ever, Lionel Messi, for the first time.

The USA international revealed just how much of a pleasure it is to play with the Argentine during a press conference, as shared on the club’s official Twitter account.

Have a look at the video below. Dest is beaming from ear to ear. You can see just how proud he is to be playing for Barcelona so soon in his career.

?? ?It’s awesome, because … I look up to him. I saw him all the time on TV … and now … I can’t wait to train again with him.?

— @sergino_dest, on being on the same team as Leo #Messi pic.twitter.com/3C2LnmlWP9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 13, 2020

There’s no better role model to play alongside anywhere else in the world than Messi. Dest is blessed to have him on his side, and who knows, maybe Messi himself can learn a thing or two from Barca’s new right-back.