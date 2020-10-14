Sporting Director completely denies that world class winger had an approach from Man United this summer

It’s usually easy to figure out which transfer rumours have an element of truth in them, but Man United’s approach to recruitment has been so chaotic in recent years that it’s impossible to tell.

Their hunt for a right sided winger has been going on for a while now and it still doesn’t look like they’ve found the answer, while they were linked with so many different players this summer.

Kingsley Coman was one of the many to be linked with that move to Old Trafford, but it looks like reports from Germany have completely shut down the prospect of that happening.

A report from Get German Football News cited a report from Bild after they asked Bayern Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic about the possibility of Coman going to Old Trafford:

“There was nothing and we wouldn’t have looked into it. His goal in the Champions League final should explain why we are relying on him wholeheartedly.”

We’ve reached a point where almost anyone would be an upgrade on that right flank for Man United and it would allow Mason Greenwood to move inside, so it won’t be a surprise if a host of names are linked with a move in January too.