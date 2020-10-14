Menu

“Strolled it again” – Man United may have an internal solution at centre back as these fans rave about his international performances

On a night where Harry Maguire continued to look slow and left his team up against it after an early red card, it was interesting to see one of his clubmates strolling through a game at international level.

The centre of Man United’s defence has been a big problem for a while and the talk has always been about who should partner Maguire, but you do wonder if the captain might actually be the problem.

Scott McTominay had a tough start to life as a centre back from Scotland as you could see he looked uncertain, but he’s really come on in recent games and he was outstanding tonight.

He’s got the ability on the ball to play out from the back and he’s dominant in the air, so it was just a case of developing his positional sense and decision making.

We’ve not seen any indication that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is considering deploying him in defence, but he might want to think about it after the Scotsman received a lot of praise for his performance tonight:

The one caveat here does come with Scotland playing a back three so it means there’s always extra cover and mistakes might be masked, but United are a shambles at the back so perhaps it’s time for McTominay to get a chance to play in defence for his club too.

