Thomas Partey willing to play in any position to ‘help’ Arsenal after sealing £45m transfer

Thomas Partey has admitted that he’s willing to play ‘wherever’ for Arsenal in his first press conference as a Gunner.

As per the Independent, Arsenal’s ownership approved the move to trigger the midfielder’s £45m (€50m) release clause at Atletico Madrid after a personal request from Mikel Arteta.

When quizzed on whether he’s a box-to-box, defensive or creative midfielder, Partey made it clear that he’d ‘like’ to play in the middle of the park, but that he’s willing to be deployed in any position.

Partey insists that he’s willing to be fielded anywhere, ‘wherever’ it’s deemed that he can ‘help the team.’

Thomas Partey is willing to play in any position or role that can 'help' the Arsenal team… pic.twitter.com/6tnOTElLdG — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 14, 2020

Partey met the media for the first time after returning from international duty following Ghana’s 5-1 win against Qatar on Monday, with the 27-year-old bagging this superb assist in that comfortable victory.

The Ghanaian star looks set to offer the Gunners a completely different dimension in midfield, with Partey respectably a much more modern player than someone like Granit Xhaka for example.

As well as being fierce on the defensive side of the ball, something that fans have certainly seen from Partey’s time at Atletico, the star is also a brilliant dribbler and a comfortable passer of the ball.

Considering the difficulty that Arsenal have had when it comes to keeping their players fit in recent years, it’s nice to know that the Gunners have got a versatile player to call on in Partey if they need to.