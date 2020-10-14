Concern for Tottenham with ace set to miss England game with hamstring problem

There’s concern for Tottenham and Jose Mourinho, the Daily Mail report that Eric Dier has a hamstring injury and is a doubt to feature for England tonight.

Mourinho’s worst nightmares may well have come true here at the tail end of the international break – though not with his captain Harry Kane – rather compatriot Eric Dier.

Dier was heavily involved for Spurs as they were forced to compete in three competitions in the space of a week prior to the break. It looks as though the strain on his muscles may now have taken it’s toll.

The Daily Mail report that Dier is unlikely to be available for selection for England in their friendly match with Denmark tonight, with the 26-year-old suffering from a minor hamstring strain.

Minor it may be, it’s unclear whether he will be fit to feature for Tottenham at the weekend, with Mourinho’s men facing West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

What’s being asked of footballers around the world this season, both domestically and internationally, is unprecedented, and was always likely to result in injury.

Let’s hope that the damage done to Dier’s hamstring is nothing too serious.