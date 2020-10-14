In the 63rd minute of Brazil’s World Cup Qualifier against Peru, the Samba stars made it 2-2 with a goal that many may dispute who deserves the credit.

After a dangerous corner was floated over from the left side, Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino headed the ball across the goal – with Everton star Richarlison turning it into the back of the net at the far post.

No close-angle replays of the goal have emerged just yet, but Firmino’s header certainly looked like it was goal bound, suggesting that Richarlison may have snatched one off his pal.

?? Richarlison scored for Brazil last night in their 4-2 win over Peru! He completed the game without any issues! Is Right! ??? @richarlison97 pic.twitter.com/BW1aZ4RDCn — TheMightyBlues (@MightyBluesYT) October 14, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News ‘An outstanding signing for them’ – Pundit backs free transfer signing for Liverpool Image: Aguero’s hilarious Instagram message to Messi after Argentina victory Barcelona and Real Madrid expected to fight for transfer of Premier League star

Regardless of what people may think of the goal, we’re sure that Richarlison and Firmino aren’t complaining at all, this was a crucial equaliser which spurred them on to winning 4-2.

Whilst the pair combined for a goal last night and have enjoyed a solid international break, they will be foes this weekend as Everton will host cross-town rivals Liverpool when the Premier League returns.