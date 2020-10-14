Video: Barcelona’s Griezmann continues his resurgence with a thumping effort in off the bar for France vs Croatia

It looks like Antoine Griezmann is going to get a chance to lead the line for Barcelona until January at least, so hopefully he returns from this international break full of confidence and ready to shine again.

You could see that he was lacking in confidence for Barca earlier in the season but he’s started to score again for France, and this effort is his best during the break so far:

Pictures from TF1

Any effort that pings in off the bar is always pleasing to see but he showed some poise before booting his boot through the ball here, so hopefully he is getting back to his best.