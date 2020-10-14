Ever since the news about Project Big Picture broke, it’s had people talking.

Whether that’s in support of it or otherwise, the fact is it’s leading the narrative in English football at present.

Former top-flight professional, Trevor Sinclair, is one of those that’s very much in the ‘no’ camp at this point.

Whilst he admitted on talkSPORT that the evolution of the game has to continue, the fact that some clubs could go to the wall because of it has left a sour taste in his mouth.