Video: Harry Maguire sent off for England after horror touch leads to reckless challenge

Manchester United FC
In the 30th minute of England’s UEFA Nations League tie against Denmark, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was given his marching orders after picking up his second yellow card.

The shaky centre-back clearly learned nothing after he was booked for a nasty slide tackle on Yussuf Poulsen in the 6th minute, as he looked equally reckless 25 minutes later.

Maguire quite literally showed no control as he cut down Kasper Dolberg with a foolish slide tackle after his own horrible touch landed him in the situation.

Pictures from Sky Sports and L’Equipe.

At this point, Manchester United need to just drop Maguire for his own good, he was in the spotlight before the season started and has just piled on the pressure with poor performances.

