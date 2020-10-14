After Jack Grealish played a blinder on his first England start against Wales, it was inevitable that there would be a clamour for the Aston Villa man to be included from the start against Belgium.
That he wasn’t appeared to ruffle a few feathers, perhaps because of the notion that another maverick type player wasn’t going to get a deserved chance at international level.
However, Danny Mills has poured cold water on such a theory, suggesting on talkSPORT that Grealish doesn’t have a divine right to waltz into the England side, and that manager, Gareth Southgate, shouldn’t feel obliged to pick him.
???? “Sometimes good players get left out as you can only pick 23.”
? “There’s isn’t always a place for great players, there’s an imbalance.”
??????? “Grealish is a good player but he’s played one game v Wales…”
Danny Mills says Southgate should not feel obliged to start Grealish. pic.twitter.com/m0eyG0hxMW
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 14, 2020