After Jack Grealish played a blinder on his first England start against Wales, it was inevitable that there would be a clamour for the Aston Villa man to be included from the start against Belgium.

That he wasn’t appeared to ruffle a few feathers, perhaps because of the notion that another maverick type player wasn’t going to get a deserved chance at international level.

However, Danny Mills has poured cold water on such a theory, suggesting on talkSPORT that Grealish doesn’t have a divine right to waltz into the England side, and that manager, Gareth Southgate, shouldn’t feel obliged to pick him.