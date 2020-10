North Macedonia might not be one of the bigger names on the international stage, but if you look through their team you’ll see a lot of players who play at a decent level.

They looked set to lose to Georgia last night as they went into the final seconds of the game a goal and a man down, but they were given a golden chance after the award of one of the softer penalties you’ll see.

Leeds star Ezgjan Alioski was given the responsibility, and he made no mistake from the spot:

Pictures from L’Equipe