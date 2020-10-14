Video: Liverpool ace Diogo Jota grabs clever assist for Portugal teammate Bernardo Silva

In the 20th minute of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League tie against Sweden, Bruno Fernandes sparked an opportunity by playing in Diogo Jota.

The Liverpool new-boy held off the challenge from one defender, whilst remaining composed enough to poke the ball into Bernardo Silva’s path with another Sweden ace rushing into his face.

Silva tucked the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish to hand Portugal the lead. This was a clinical move from Fernando Santos’ side.

Pictures from L’Equipe.

The duo have quickly put any doubts over Portugal’s ability to score without Cristiano Ronaldo to bed.