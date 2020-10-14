Video: Liverpool’s Diogo Jota shows incredible pace and finishing to put Portugal 3-0 up against Sweden

Sometimes a bunch of players will come out of their shell and shine when the talisman is missing, and that does appear to be the case of Portugal tonight without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Of course Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time and he’ll elevate any team, but it does get to the point where the other ten players look like they are only there to serve him and it becomes one dimensional.

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has had a great game tonight, and he’s just finished Sweden off with the ultimate FIFA goal as his pace gets him down the line, he cuts inside towards the goal and just powers it past the keeper:

