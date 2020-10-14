Video: Man United star Bruno Fernandes pulls off expert touch in brilliant play to help Portugal score against Sweden

Portugal were handed an attacking opportunity in the 20th minute of their UEFA Nations League tie against Sweden after Manchester City’s Ruben Dias floated the ball forward following a 50/50 contest.
The ball flew into Bruno Fernandes’ path and the Manchester United star expertly controlled the ball whilst turning towards the goal.
Fernandes then showed his usual playmaking talents as he slotted the ball into Diogo Jota’s path, before he squared it to Bernardo Silva – who fired Fernando Santos’ side into the lead.
Pictures from L’Equipe.
It’s great seeing some of the Premier League’s high-profile players combining like this at international level, this move seemed so fluid.