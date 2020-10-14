Video: Man United’s van de Beek continues to show his attacking instincts as he scores for Holland vs Italy

There’s still some debate over where Donny van de Beek could fit into Man United’s midfield, but it’s probably reached a point where they need to find a way to get him onto the pitch.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s regular options have let him down lately and the Dutchman has looked incredibly bright when he’s been given a chance.

He’s got an incredible ability to get into the box at the right time to get on the end of a chance, and he showed it again for Holland tonight with this equaliser against Italy:

Pictures from L’Equipe