Video: Ruthless Diogo Jota slams Portugal 2-0 up against Sweden

Diogo Jota has already started to make an impact at Liverpool after his summer move to Anfield, but he’ll find it just as tough to force his way into the Portugal set up as a regular starter.

He set up Portugal’s first goal tonight with an unselfish assist, and he’s just made it 2-0 with a ruthless finish that gives the keeper no chance:

Pictures from L’Equipe

Celtic fans will recognise that player with his hand in the air and refusing to defend as Mikael Lustig, but Jota is hanging around to see if the flag is going up.

So often you see a striker try to be clever or take another touch, but he simply slams it past the keeper and into the net before he can get close enough to narrow the angle.