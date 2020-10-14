Video: Tidy finish from Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser gives Scotland an early lead against the Czech Republic

There’s no doubting that Scotland have been pretty tedious to watch lately, but Stevie Clark has found a way to get results and things are looking up.

Ryan Fraser doesn’t have an obvious place in the 3-5-2 formation but there were signs that he might get to use his pace in a central role.

It could be effective when he’s paired with an aerial threat like Lyndon Dykes, and it’s given Scotland the perfect start tonight after a tidy finish from Fraser has put them in front:

? Ryan Fraser opens the scoring at Hampden.#SCOCZEpic.twitter.com/8ONuvTDKOf — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 14, 2020

Pictures from L’Equipe