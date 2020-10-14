Menu

Wantaway Chelsea star set to be handed surprise contract extension at Stamford Bridge

It wasn’t that long ago that one Chelsea player was being touted for a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Despite reported interest from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, Jorginho decided to stay put, and now, according to Area Napoli and cited by The Sun, it appears that the Blues are going to reward him.

The 28-year-old is set to sign a contract extension to take him beyond the end of his current deal which is due to finish in 2023.

The decision to keep hold of the Italian could impact Frank Lampard’s willingness to go after West Ham’s Declan Rice again in the winter transfer window.

That is unless the Blues manager sees Rice as more of a centre-back rather than a defensively minded midfielder, and that’s always assuming that West Ham would finally be ready to do business.

In any event, it’s clear that Jorginho forms a part of Frank Lampard’s future plans, and should significantly add to his 102 appearances for the west Londoners in due course.

 

