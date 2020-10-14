Menu

West Brom poised to complete £15M striker transfer ahead of domestic deadline

Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant looks to be heading to West Brom in a deal worth up to £15M, according to a report by the Telegraph.

Though the international transfer window closed on October 5th, Premier League clubs are still able to do business with EFL clubs until the 16th of the month.

One side who looks to be keen to take advantage of that and strengthen their squad for the upcoming season are Premier League new-boys West Brom.

MORE: Crystal Palace set to offer forgotten full-back Premier League lifeline

The Telegraph report that Huddersfield forward Karlan Grant has emerged as a target, with a £15M deal to sign the 23-year-old now nearing completion.

Grant netted 19 goals in the Championship for Huddersfield last time around, with his appearances seemingly catching the eye of Baggies manager Slaven Bilic.

It now seems likely, if the Telegraph’s report is accurate, that Grant will be a West Brom player before the domestic transfer window slams shut in two days time.

West Brom have won just one point in their opening four Premier League fixtures so far this term – and that was after blowing a 3-0 first-half lead to Chelsea.

Improvement is required if they wish to stay in England’s top tier, and the Hawthorns faithful will be hoping and praying that Grant can be the man to provide it.

