Cristiano Ronaldo positive test used as opportunity to tease Wolves by bizarre club

FC Spartak Moscow have (bizarrely) used Cristiano Ronaldo’s positive COVID-19 test as an opportunity to mug off Premier League side Wolves.

In case you’re living under a rock, it was announced yesterday that the Juventus forward tested positive for an asymptomatic version of coronavirus, as the BBC report.

He will be forced to self-isolate until he is no longer contagious, but he may well not be the only one, with Ronaldo mixing with the rest of the Portuguese national team squad while presumably having the virus.

Granted there is a joke to be made here, with a large proportion of Wolves’ squad being of Portuguese descent, largely due to the club’s close relationship with super agent Jorge Mendes.

However, we didn’t expect FC Spartak Moscow to be the ones to make it…

…well that’ll be half of Wolves’ Starting XI out for the weekend https://t.co/DFPqQh5lbk — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) October 13, 2020

It is rather bizarre, and rather unsettling that jokes relating to a global pandemic have now become acceptable for football clubs to make via their official social media channels.

Though, 2020 has been an absolute stinker of a year. Fair play to them for trying to put a smile on our face.