As Premier League clubs begin to prepare for next weekend’s set of fixtures, Manchester United have been urged to take a long, hard look at their front line.

A stuttering start from the Red Devils, which has seen them lose 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace and emphatically defeated 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur, as well as only technically winning the match at Brighton and Hove Albion after the final whistle, has brought widespread criticism of the team and manager.

Ex-Liverpool player, Steve Nicol, has also waded in, suggesting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be looking to move Anthony Martial out of the centre-forward position.

“The fact is, you can’t rely on him,” Nicol told ESPN FC, cited by the Daily Express.

“When you play for Manchester United, you need people you can rely on.

“When I see him, I don’t think he’s a centre-forward. But let me put it another way, he’s not a world-class centre-forward.

“He’s a centre-forward who can score goals, but not when it counts.

“He’s a bit like Lukaku, because he scored loads of goals before him and they got rid of him. I actually think Rashford is a better centre-forward.

“I think they should give him some time at centre-forward, but I think they don’t because he can do a bit defensively, he’ll track back.

“It’s part of the way United are playing now, they’re playing Martial at centre-forward maybe because Rashford can get back and do some defending.

“I think Rashford is a far better centre-forward.”

Regardless of whether you agree with Nicol or not, the Norwegian has got to do something to arrest what is a worrying slide for United.

What Nicol fails to mention of course is that the Red Devils have signed Edinson Cavani for precisely the reasons he wants Marcus Rashford to play there.